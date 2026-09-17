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Thu 17th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Galliano to join Hewitt in PDC World Youth Championship

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2026

Gibraltar Darts has announced that Craig Galliano has secured a place at the 2026 PDC World Youth Championship after winning Tuesday’s Gibraltar qualifier.
Craig will now travel to Wigan for a major weekend of PDC darts, which will also feature the final events of the PDC Development Tour.
The association also announced that Craig will be joined on the Development Tour by fellow Gibraltar player Justin Hewitt.
The pair already becoming a well known pairing who have competed together at major international events such as the World Cup of Darts
The two will be competing alongside some of the best emerging talents in the PDC system.
“The weekend will be particularly significant for both players, as it will mark their final appearance on the PDC Development Tour. It brings to an end an important chapter for Craig and Justin on the PDC youth pathway, where they have had the opportunity to test themselves against top young players from across the professional game.
“Following the Development Tour events, Craig will then represent Gibraltar in the PDC World Youth Championship, competing for the chance to progress through the tournament and make his mark on one of the biggest stages in youth darts.
“It promises to be a memorable weekend for Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt, and another proud opportunity to see the Gibraltar flag represented within the PDC.”

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