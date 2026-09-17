Women’s domestic league starts with a bang

The Magpies women’s debut in the Gibraltar Women’s league is one they will wish to put behind as they faced a rampant College 1975 wanting to show their intent this season.

Having been close to getting their chance for the first title last season, but falling flat towards the latter part of the league, College 1975 were to start in accelerated form.

A 12-0 thumping of debutants Magpies leaving little doubt as to the intentions for the season.

Six goals from Lazaeta Del Bueno, alongside three from Jurado providing College 1975 with the bulk of the goals. The green and whites having sealed the game in the first half leading 7-0 by halftime.