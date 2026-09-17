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Thu 17th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Young squad announced for internationals

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2026

With Gibraltar football’s national team kicking off their international season next week with a friendly international against São Tomé and Príncipe, head coach Scott Wiseman has announced his official squad.

Gibraltar will first play on September 23, with a 6pm kick-off at the Europa Sports Stadium, before they play their first Nations League group match.

Their next match against Andorra comes just four days later at the same venue, as Gibraltar opens its League D campaign, which will also see them play Malta.

The latest squad will see the return of many of Wiseman’s regulars, who are playing in the English lower-tier leagues.

It will also be the first match for the likes of De Barr, Pozo, Mauro and Scanlon since their much-publicised moves.

The latter has joined Arsenal from Manchester United, while De Barr is now playing in the Serbian league.

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