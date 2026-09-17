InterGibraltar claim first futsal trophy of season

The Gibraltar futsal domestic season was to start with a surprise as InterGibraltar broke the long run of Lynx and Europa as Luisito Bonavia Trophy winners.

A tense start to the cup match was to see the first red card shown after just four minutes of play.

InterGibraltar were nevertheless to open the scoring with a 17th-minute goal from Barcelo, setting the tone for the match.

Perez was to make it 2-0 for InterGibraltar in the second half before Charles was to close the gap for Lynx.

A goal from Wahnon was to seal the fate of Lynx, with InterGibraltar adding their name to the list of winners of the annual opening trophy.

The futsal domestic league will now begin.

