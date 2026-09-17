No changes within GAAA after EGM as rift continues

The GAAA Council was to safeguard its position, with the present constitution remaining in place after a vote at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday evening.

The meeting was called after some members called for a “no confidence” motion against the presently elected Council, while also tabling a new constitution. The Council was elected last November for a period of four years.

The EGM followed a major rift within the GAAA, which saw some of its senior members step down from their roles over disputes concerning decisions made prior to the Commonwealth Games.

Although the vote was to finish in favour of the present Council, the results were shrouded in further controversy, with some members understood to have walked out of the room in protest before the vote was cast.

This followed what has been described as a two-hour-long speech, during which members were informed that the proposed constitution was not considered acceptable to World Athletics, and why a “no confidence” vote was not considered applicable for a vote.

Although the GAAA Council has survived the latest crisis, the rift within the GAAA continues, with key members, some of whom have been integral to the development of youth athletics, indicating that they will no longer support the association while the present Council remains unchanged.

Under its present constitution, the association must hold an Annual General Meeting during September or October, although neither of the two key issues dealt with during the EGM are likely to come up for a vote.

The Council is expected to continue working until the end of its four-year term.