Garcia in Washington for political meetings

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, is in Washington for a series of political engagements with members of Congress and representatives from policy think-tanks.

Dr Garcia has met with both Republican and Democrat members of Congress during his visit, which includes around twenty meetings over two and a half days. He has used the opportunity to present Gibraltar’s position on several key issues to US decision makers.

These include the status of negotiations on a UK-EU treaty concerning Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, the right to self-determination of the people of Gibraltar, and the territory’s strategic significance in an increasingly unstable global context.

In August 2023, members of the House Appropriations Committee on Defence visited Gibraltar as part of an official visit, arriving directly from the United States and continuing on to Germany following their stay.

Dr Garcia said the visit formed part of the Government of Gibraltar’s ongoing efforts to raise Gibraltar’s profile among bipartisan political circles in the United States.