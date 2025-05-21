Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Garcia in Washington for political meetings

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2025

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, is in Washington for a series of political engagements with members of Congress and representatives from policy think-tanks.

Dr Garcia has met with both Republican and Democrat members of Congress during his visit, which includes around twenty meetings over two and a half days. He has used the opportunity to present Gibraltar’s position on several key issues to US decision makers.

These include the status of negotiations on a UK-EU treaty concerning Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, the right to self-determination of the people of Gibraltar, and the territory’s strategic significance in an increasingly unstable global context.

In August 2023, members of the House Appropriations Committee on Defence visited Gibraltar as part of an official visit, arriving directly from the United States and continuing on to Germany following their stay.

Dr Garcia said the visit formed part of the Government of Gibraltar’s ongoing efforts to raise Gibraltar’s profile among bipartisan political circles in the United States.

Most Read

Brexit

Negotiators ‘100% committed and convinced’ Gibraltar treaty will be agreed, Albares says

Tue 20th May, 2025

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police border inspector faces fresh disciplinary case – report

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Police investigate after crewman dies on Gibraltar-flagged bunker tanker

Tue 20th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite the Union elects new Executive and Chair in Gibraltar

21st May 2025

Local News
Ministers meet British Olympic and Paralympic Shooting Teams during Gibraltar training visit

21st May 2025

Local News
Senegal Appeal for pre-loved clothing and running shoes

21st May 2025

Local News
Celebration of Opera to be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral

21st May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025