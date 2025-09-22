Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Garcia to host Gib reception at Lib Dem party conference 

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey delivers a speech during his party's autumn conference, at the Bournemouth Conference Centre in Dorset. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2025

By Chronicle staff and PA 

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Leader of the Liberal Party, will host the Gibraltar Government reception at the Liberal Democrat party conference in Bournemouth today. 

Dr Garcia, who has attended the Liberal Democrat conference for many years, will also participate as a panellist in a fringe meeting on the future relationship with the European Union. 

As the conference started on Saturday, party leader Sir Ed Davey said the Lib Dems offered a counterpoint to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, as Labour and the Tories slide in UK opinion polls. 

The Liberal Democrats are the most united political party in Westminster by “a country mile”, he said. 

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed insisted his party – whose parliamentary outfit was bolstered nearly five-fold at the general election – is “very serious”, adding the conference was an opportunity to “make sure our message gets out to people, a message of real change that no other party is saying”. 

Flanked by portraits of Liberal leaders of the past – Paddy Ashdown and the Victorian-era prime minister William Ewart Gladstone – the Lib Dem leader said: “People, I think, have lost trust in both Labour and Conservatives. Their support is at an all-time low.” 

“Really, the public have been offered two versions of change: a change by Nigel Farage and Reform, which basically wants to make the UK more like Trump’s America, with all the chaos that entails, people paying for the health service for example.” 

By contrast, Sir Ed said his party “want a different change, much more in tune with British values”, hinting that the Lib Dem conference could be a springboard for the party to discuss harnessing a sense of national pride and nationhood. 

Reforming social care, getting energy bills down by investing in renewables, and building on the UK’s relationship with Europe to boost trade are among the Lib Dems offer to the electorate, Sir Ed said. 

“Our proposals for change from the Liberal Democrats are practical, real, quite radical and different from anyone else,” he said. 

Sir Ed became well-known during the 2024 general election for a series of stunts: riding theme park attractions and water sports among them. 

He has used the photo opportunities as a means of garnering media attention to talk about the party’s policy platform. 

But some within his party are reportedly growing discontented with his approach, and have asked him to cut the “bulls**t stunts”, according to The i Paper. 

Asked by PA if it was now time for him to get serious in light of these reports, he replied: “We’re very serious. We are the only party, for example, urging the Government to stand up to Donald Trump.” 

“We are the only party speaking of real, practical action to get peace in in Gaza.” 

“We are the only party talking about the need for an economic coalition of the willing, including a new customs union with the EU to get our economy going again. So we put forward serious, practical policies.” 

Addressing The i Paper article, Sir Ed said: “You know, I read the article. The truth is, I’m very fortunate: I lead the most united political party in Parliament today by a country mile.” 

By contrast, the Tories are “riven with division”, Labour is in an “absolute mess”, and Reform keeps “losing MPs”, he said. 

Sir Ed added: “We are very much united, and when it comes back to the stunts, not only do we have serious messages behind them, but the vast majority of our MPs ask can they be part of them.” 

“So they know they’re effective.” 

As Mr Farage’s Reform UK continues to attract ex-Conservatives to its ranks, often from the Brexit-supporting wing of the party, Sir Ed would not be drawn into saying whether more liberal-minded Tories had discussed with him joining the Lib Dems. 

“I couldn’t possibly comment on those types of things. What I will say is, Reform looks like it’s becoming a retirement home for failed Conservative politicians,” he said. 

Signalling that the Lib Dems’ continued electoral strategy was to appeal to disaffected voters previously swayed by the Tories, Sir Ed said: “I’m less interested in former Conservative politicians, rather than Tory voters, Conservative voters.” 

“What I’d say to people who have always voted Conservative, your party is leaving you, it’s left you.” 

“Many decent Conservatives, One Nation conservatives, European conservatives, liberal conservatives, who have stayed with the Conservative Party through thick and thin, I think they now need to look at the Liberal Democrats afresh.” 

Most Read

Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Sports

Another forfeit for day 2 as Sri Lanka continue absent from NWYC2025

Sun 21st Sep, 2025

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Local News

BA flight forced to hold approach after Spanish aircraft crosses flight path

Fri 19th Sep, 2025

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Burnout ‘is still rife’ across the GHA, shadow health minister says 

22nd September 2025

Local News
BA flight forced to hold approach after Spanish aircraft crosses flight path

19th September 2025

Local News
Gibraltar held up as example to follow in Lords swift debate

19th September 2025

Local News
Netball World Youth Cup 2025 gets under way in Gibraltar 

19th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025