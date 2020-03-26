GBC revises programming due to Covid-19

GBC has revised its television programming as a result of the current health emergency, which sees ‘The Hub’ and ‘Sports Locker’ suspended and Newswatch extended.

As from tomorrow weekday programmes start at 4pm, with the Gibraltar Government Covid-19 press conference live from No 6 Convent Place.

The live press conference will be followed by a selection of archive programmes, such as the ‘Inspired by…’ series and ‘GibTalks’.

There will also be daily home fitness features that have been recorded specially for the current period of residential confinement.

By arrangement with the Catholic diocese of Gibraltar, Holy Mass will be aired live every day at 6pm, except for tomorrow, when GBC will air live from the Vatican the ‘Prayer for Humanity’ with his Holyness Pope Francis, who will conclude with the Eucharistic ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing.

During the weekends, programmes start at 2pm with recordings of local stage productions recorded over the past few years. These include Santos Productions plays and dance shows.

Both ‘The Hub’ and ‘The Sports Locker’, that rely on produced content and event-led material and guests, are being suspended, and replaced with archive editions of ‘The Hub’ and ‘Sessions’ respectively.

During the health emergency, the duration of ‘Newswatch’ will remain at 45 minutes, starting on weekdays at 8.15pm.

This will follow an earlier extended News Summary at 7.30pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, GBC will keep viewers up to date with the latest through a News Update at 8.30pm.