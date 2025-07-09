GCS launches Bronze Award programme for Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is launching its initial Bronze Award programme under the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award this September.

Recognised earlier this year as an Approved Activity Provider for the award in Gibraltar, GCS is encouraging participants to develop skills in arts and culture while contributing to the local creative community.

The programme is open to Bronze Award participants currently enrolled at an award unit in Gibraltar. Sessions will cover event organisation, technical theatre, art workshops and literary events, providing an opportunity to gain new skills and experience within the cultural sector.

The deadline to sign up is September 23. Further information is available by calling 20041839 or emailing development@culture.gov.gi. Participants can register online via https://forms.gle/DezSzdRpvRXQoAFy7.