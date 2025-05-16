Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GCS supports Young Enterprise groups Collectify and Tunnel Vision

By Chronicle Staff
16th May 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is supporting two groups participating in this year’s Young Enterprise Scheme: Collectify and Tunnel Vision.

Collectify has developed an educational card game designed to highlight notable people, places and landmarks in Gibraltar. The interactive game aims to encourage interest in local history and cultural heritage by celebrating significant community figures and sites in a fun and engaging format. Gibraltar Cultural Services is supporting the team’s initiative, which aligns with its goal of promoting cultural awareness and community involvement.

Tunnel Vision is focusing on preserving lesser-known aspects of Gibraltar’s history and language. The group is producing coasters from reclaimed wood, each featuring information on local heritage and culture. The items are intended to serve as accessible learning tools that encourage reflection and support heritage conservation through sustainable design.


Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Chief Cultural Officer, Seamus Byrne, met with both teams and praised their innovation, enthusiasm and commitment to cultural enrichment.

Gibraltar Cultural Services remains committed to supporting young talent and initiatives that promote Gibraltar’s identity and heritage.

