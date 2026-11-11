GDA League sees another competitive round as teams settle into new season

The Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA) League has continued to provide competitive action following its opening rounds of the 2026/27 season, with ten teams competing across the league.

Friday's latest round of matches on November 6 saw Hackney Carriage Warriors record a 7-3 victory over St Joseph's FC, while St Theresa's B&UB also enjoyed a convincing evening, defeating Wembley Bar 8-2.

There were two draws on the night, with Plater Moorish Castle and Glacis Bad Boys sharing a 5-5 result, while College 501 and St Theresa's Wanderers also finished level at 5-5.

99's Fire House completed the evening's results with a 6-4 victory over Charlie's Demons.

The previous round, played on October 30, had also seen some decisive results. Hackney Carriage Warriors continued their positive start with a 6-4 win against Glacis Bad Boys, while St Theresa's Wanderers defeated Charlie's Demons 8-2.

College 501 recorded an 8-2 victory over St Joseph's FC, with St Theresa's B&UB also claiming an identical scoreline against 99's Fire House. Plater Moorish Castle completed the round with a 7-3 win over Wembley Bar.

The opening weeks of the competition have already produced some notable results, including St Theresa's B&UB's 10-0 victory over Plater Moorish Castle on October 23 and College 501's 9-1 win against Glacis Bad Boys.

Individual scoring has also been a feature of the opening rounds, with maximum 180s and high finishes recorded across the competition.

In the latest round, Nico Bado, Patrick Dean, Matthew East-Jenkins, Craig Galliano, Davey Mondees, Juan Carlos Muñoz and Trevor Roman all registered 180s.

Bado also produced the highest checkout of the evening with a 130, followed by Muñoz with 112, Charles Borastero with 110 and Galliano with 107.

The October 30 round saw Bado record two maximums, with Dylan De Los Santos, Juan Carlos Muñoz and Ethan Pulham also registering 180s. Kean Olivero produced the highest checkout at 120, followed by David Francis with 116.

With the league still in its early stages, the coming rounds will begin to provide a clearer indication of the teams' respective challenges as the season progresses.