GDP hosts leadership and wellbeing training

The Gibraltar Defence Police recently hosted a Leadership & Wellbeing Programme at their Force Headquarters.

The programme was delivered by Rob Priddy, a Director and Principal Facilitator of RMP Leadership Solutions and ex-Police Superintendent with the Gloucestershire Constabulary and Senior Leadership Tutor with the UK College of Policing.

The initial element of the programme took place over five days and aimed to initiate a process of immediate and sustainable improvement by developing a shared understanding of how adopting the correct leadership style, for the situation at hand, will ensure the Gibraltar Defence Police achieve their mission and priorities, through effective and efficient leadership.

The programme was attended by 10 GDP Officers, 3 Royal Gibraltar Police Officers and 1 colleague from the Number 6 Media Department.

Mr Priddy said: “We are confident that our Leadership & Wellbeing Programme developed using the latest Policing Leadership Research will deliver the effective and efficient police force that is an aspiration of the Gibraltar Defence Police.”

Following completion of the initial five-day element, delegates have now embarked on the second 12-week phase, which is implementing their development plans.

These plans focus on personal, team and organisational improvement.

During this phase delegates will receive ongoing support from their line manager and also receive a one-to-one coaching session with RMP Leadership.

The final phase will see all delegates surveyed to establish how they have effectively transferred their learning into positive and sustainable change.

Chief of Police Rob Allen said: “I was delighted to observe the way in which the GDP Officers have all participated throughout this course.”

“This is more than just an academic exercise: this is about the leadership that they bring to the workplace and how this drives the performance of their teams.”

“This is the beginning of the journey rather than the end. How you bring your learning into practice over the coming months will be critical to your success as leaders.”

“I am very grateful to Rob Priddy for bringing his knowledge and professionalism and delivering a superb programme for us.”