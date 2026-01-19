GEMA gallery marks tenth anniversary with open day and new exhibition

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has announced an open day to mark the tenth anniversary of the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art (GEMA) gallery and to present a new exhibition to the public.

The gallery, located at Montagu Bastion on Line Wall Road, was inaugurated in November 2015. The open day will take place on Tuesday January 27 from 10am to 6pm, with interactive activities available for visitors throughout the day.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, will give a rededication address at 1pm.

The anniversary marks a decade in which the gallery has focused on contemporary art, supporting emerging creatives and contributing to Gibraltar’s cultural offering. The programme for the milestone year includes a refreshed curation of International Art Award winners from across the decades, together with a range of new initiatives and public events.

An expanded exhibition forms the core of the anniversary celebrations, featuring audio-visual installations that document artists’ journeys and GEMA’s development over the past ten years. The displays include previously unseen footage, behind-the-scenes material and testimonials from visitors and collaborators who have engaged with the gallery.

Interactive spaces for young people have been set up in the gallery’s alcoves, offering activities such as origami and building blocks as part of their visit.

GEMA has extended its thanks to Kitchen Studios for what it describes as a dynamic takeover, bringing new energy, contemporary practice and workshops to the space. The organisation’s involvement has helped shape the gallery’s programming in the lead-up to its tenth anniversary.

As part of its collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services and its commitment to the community, Kitchen Studios will continue to offer workshops for young people on the last Thursday of every month, with the first session on mark making scheduled for Thursday January 29. The group will also organise a Drink and Draw event as part of the celebrations, featuring live music by Little Princess on Friday February 6. Further details and ticket information will be available on Gibraltar Cultural Services and Kitchen Studios’ social media channels.

As it enters its next decade, GEMA says it remains focused on celebrating artistic practice, supporting local talent and providing the public with opportunities to engage with art in a variety of forms.