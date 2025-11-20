Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Nov, 2025

Sports

George Ramos Memorial Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
20th November 2025

Last Friday 14th November the GDA staged the George Ramos Memorial Cup in tribute to a long time GDA Honorary Member who has represented Gibraltar many times in international competition and was among the top local players for many years. He sadly passed away in June and a proposal was unanimously supported at the Annual General Meeting to stage a Tournament in his memory.
Despite the inclement weather and Gibraltar Football playing a match at the same time a good number of players turned up to take part including two of George’s grandsons. 30 registered and play got underway in a great atmosphere with a Best of 5 Format throughout.
It was great to see veteran players George Federico and Angel Debono (both honorary members and long-time friends of George Ramos) back in action at the Venue showing some of their old magic. George won his first 2 matches before losing to Craig Galliano, and Angel was able to win his first match before falling to a returning Jeremy Cruz a former Youth Champion.

The Quarter Final results were;
Shane Martinez Jr 1 – 3 Jayc Alecio

Nico Bado 2 – 3 Jeremy Cruz

George Federico 0 – 3 Craig Galliano

Nicholas Ramos 0 – 3 Juan Carlos Muñoz

The Semi-Finals were closer than the scorelines suggest with Jeremy Cruz getting the better of Jayc Alecio 3-1 and Juan Carlos Muñoz keeping Craig Galliano at bay 3-1.

The Final proved to be an interesting match with Juan Carlos Muñoz getting a 180 and checking out a 161 finish on his way to a 3 – 0 Victory over Jeremy Cruz.
Congratulations to Juan Carlos Muñoz

High Finishes: Alex Robba Sr 118, Juan Carlos Muñoz 161

180’s: Juan Carlos Muñoz x 1

Proceeds from the Tournament will be donated to Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre at the request of the family.

Between donations from George’s family and others and Registration fees a total of £501 was raised.

