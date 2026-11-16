Local award-winning artist, Geraldine Martinez, is set to open her first exhibition, From a Rock to A place, tonight at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates.

Officially open to the public as from tomorrow, Ms Martinez sat down with the Chronicle ahead of opening.

After three decades in graphic design, years of public murals and a long exploration of various media, Ms Martinez is ready to show a different façade to her work with an exhibition that is shaped by landscape and the relationship between people and the natural world.

“I can’t wait to show it to the public,” she said, while sitting in her car during a spare ten minutes in-between visits to the framers and other places as she prepares to curate her exhibition.

She spoke about having a mix of excitement and being overwhelmed in the days before the exhibition, but “I just feel like I’m completely ready for this now,” she added.

The exhibition has taken shape gradually and has morphed as she brought it together and created her pieces.

She noted that her career in design, a commitment to teaching and a desire to be present for her daughter, Kate, who is now 18 had influenced her capacity to dedicate the time to her development as an artist.

“I know I'm in my 50s, and yes, there's a lot of other artists that started a lot earlier, but I just felt like I've been honing, honing and honing, and now I feel like I'm ready to graduate on that level,” she said.

“So it's just reached a natural, not conclusion because obviously this is a start of something beautiful, but like it's reached a natural pinnacle for this part of my career to move forward now,” she said.

“I don’t think my works were ready before. I have taken all these years to develop and grow as an artist, to explore ideas and find my own direction.”

“I feel that I have reached a point where I finally have a voice of my own, and something meaningful to say through my work.”

“Perhaps that is why now feels like the right time to share,” she added.

The collection brings together work developed from a range of interests, including photography, life drawing, mixed media and plein-air painting. However, landscape has always been something that she has loved.

“I've loved plein-air painting, and I love to capture that sense of place within wherever I am,” she said.

“And I like to look at a painting and feel that it's given me a memory, something that I can take with me emotionally more than something that is a pretty painting.”

She added she is aware she can paint but this time she wanted to have another layer to her painting. Wanting to evoke a response within the person looking at it, with an emotion akin to that felt when a person reads poetry.

Environmental concerns run through parts of the collection, including a large charcoal series exploring the relationship between landscape and human figures, and the consequences of humanity’s impact on the planet. She said she hoped viewers will stop to consider their own relationship with the natural world.

“There are climate change concerns within the works, especially the large charcoal series, and I also wanted to portray humanity within that sort of environment as well,” she said.

“So, there is a synergy between the landscape and the human and there is cause and effect as well and what we have done to the planet and what is our relationship with the Earth.”

Charcoal has been central to her exhibition. She said that the stark, monochromatic element stands apart from the vibrant colours familiar from her murals.

“I love charcoal as a medium because it’s very honest,” she said.

“There’s no way of, sort of, hiding truth.”

She hopes the exhibition will surprise and provoke, while also revealing a more mature and personal side to her work.

“Well, at the end of the day, all I want to do is grow and evolve as an artist. So I'm hoping you will see that side of me, but there is a lot more,” she said.

“My initial preoccupations of climate change were born in those murals, but I think I'm taking it to a different kind of, more personal kind of level, and I'm hoping that the pieces are going to resonate with the people, and going to make you stop and make you think.”

It’s not grim she added, despite them being in charcoal. She said there is also hope within the paintings as well.

“Which I think at the end of the day, it's about humanity. You know, we have concerns, but we always come through in the end,” she added.

The exhibition will run from November 17–27 at the Gibraltar Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates.