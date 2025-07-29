GFRS purchases specialised aerial ladder platform

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has purchased a specialised Aerial Ladder Platform to enhance its ability to respond to fires in tall and complex buildings, as well as a variety of other emergency scenarios.

The purchase follows a competitive tender process and extensive research, including onsite tests carried out with two potential suppliers.

The new appliance, which represents an investment of approximately £1.3 million, will support the GFRS in meeting the needs of Gibraltar’s growing population and the evolving nature of its built environment.

In addition to its use in tall structures, the Aerial Ladder Platform is a versatile tool that can be deployed in rescues, defensive firefighting operations, and other complex incidents. It has now been commissioned for manufacture and is expected to be delivered in late 2026.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: “With Gibraltar’s evident growth comes the need to adapt as an emergency service that has an undeniable responsibility to safeguard our community.”

“The GFRS has been working closely with the Government of Gibraltar to make this significant investment in our response capabilities to ensure that we obtain an asset that adapts and is very specific to our capabilities, to Gibraltar’s demographics, and that will improve how we approach incidents of a more complex nature.”

“The ultimate beneficiary of this acquisition is of course our community, our friends, our relatives, and let us not forget our firefighters, who continue to seek ways to improve the service that they provide to safeguard Gibraltar and its people.”

The Minister with responsibility for the fire service, Leslie Bruzon, said: “As mentioned by me in Parliament and as per my budget speech, the acquisition of this state-of-the-art Aerial Ladder Platform is a testament to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to public safety.”

“By investing in modern, specialised equipment, the GFRS is not only enhancing its operational capability but also ensuring that its firefighters have the tools necessary to work safely and effectively in challenging and high-risk situations.”

“This development highlights the collaborative effort between the GFRS and the Government of Gibraltar in prioritising community safety and resilience. Ultimately, this investment will help safeguard lives, property, and infrastructure while supporting the long-term growth and sustainability of Gibraltar.”