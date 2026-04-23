GFSB launches BizEd management course with UWE Bristol

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses has launched a new online management course in partnership with the University of the West of England, Bristol, aimed at giving local entrepreneurs, managers and business owners practical business skills.

The BizEd Management Course has been developed with UWE Bristol’s business school and is intended to provide professional development for GFSB members through a six-week programme focused on real-world business learning.

GFSB said the partnership draws on UWE Bristol’s experience in industry collaboration and applied management education, including its delivery of the UK Government-backed Help to Grow programme.

Kim Chang, Business Manager at the GFSB, said: “The BizEd online course represents an important step forward in strengthening Gibraltar’s business community and forms an intergral part of the Education & Training initiatives we provide to our members. By working with the University of the West of England, we are bringing UK recognised expertise directly to local businesses. Our goal is to provide accessible, high-quality training to assist our members to lead, grow and innovate.”

Lynda Williams, Head of External Engagement, College of Business and Law at UWE Bristol, said: ““At UWE Bristol, collaboration is central to how we deliver impactful education. Our work with partners such as the GFSB reflects our commitment to co-creating programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance, helping businesses develop the skills needed to succeed in today’s global environment.”

The GFSB said the new course forms part of its wider work to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Gibraltar.

The course is open to GFSB members who are business owners, managers and professionals looking to strengthen their leadership and management skills.

The BizEd Management Course starts on May 5 and runs for six weeks, with one two-hour evening session each week. More information and registration details are available at https://gfsb.glueup.com/event/bized-management-course-177349/