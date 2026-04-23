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Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

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Local News

GHA staff hold Spinathon in support of Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2026

GHA staff came together on Wednesday outside St Bernard’s Hospital for a Spinathon in support of Cancer Relief Gibraltar in an event they described as a powerful display of teamwork, community and compassion.

The fundraiser was led by Wellbeing Champion Floyd Swift and formed part of his ongoing April 150 challenge, which reached day 22 of 30 on Wednesday.

To ensure those on the six bikes had the ability to replenish their lost calories a cake sale was also held.To keep everyone entertained there was also live music.

Organisers said the total raised had not yet been confirmed, with counting still under way.

Mr Swift told the Chronicle that his annual challenge for Cancer Relief is still ongoing, with Med Steps 5 and a half marathon planned for May.

To support the challenge go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/floyd-swift-12

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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