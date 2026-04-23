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Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

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No1 Models signs three-year deal to organise Miss Gibraltar Pageant

Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne at this year's cavalcade. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2026

The Miss Gibraltar Office, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that No1 Models has signed a three-year agreement to organise and produce the Miss Gibraltar Pageant, up to and including 31st December 2028.

This year’s Miss Gibraltar Pageant will take place in September 2026, with recruitment due to open in May 2026.

The Miss Gibraltar Office encouraged interested individuals to register and take part in the process to become Miss Gibraltar 2026.

The Ministry of Culture will retain the Miss World licence, with the Miss Gibraltar Office saying this will ensure standards and quality control.

All costs linked to the production of the Miss Gibraltar Pageant and Miss Gibraltar’s participation in the Miss World competition will be self-funded by No1 Models Gibraltar.

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