Fri 6th Mar, 2026

GHA appeals for return of unused therapy equipment

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2026

The Gibraltar Health Authority is asking members of the public to return any therapy equipment they no longer need or use, including shower stools, bed aids, chair raisers and walking aids.

Equipment can be returned to the Therapy Reception on the ground floor of St Bernard’s Hospital on weekdays between 8.30am and 4pm.

The GHA said members of the public can also call 20072266, using extension 3237 or 2191, to arrange for items to be collected.

The GHA reminded the public that equipment that is no longer required should be returned to the hospital so that other patients can benefit.

