GHA considers offering morning-after pill free in pharmacies after NHS move

The GHA has said it in looking into ways to offer the morning-after pill for free in local pharmacies after the NHS announced its plan to do so across England.

A spokesman for the GHA said currently patients can access the contraceptive pill directly from a community pharmacy following a consultation with the pharmacist to assess suitability.

Patients can also obtain a prescription from the GP for the morning after pill or access it via the Well Person Unit in the Primary Care Centre.

After the NHS announced it would offer the pill for free, the GHA told the Chronicle it is also considering doing so.

The move in the UK has been hailed by officials as the biggest change to sexual health services since the 1960s and is expected to be a “game-changer” in making care more accessible.

In the UK emergency contraception is free from most GPs and sexual health clinics, but can cost up to £30 from pharmacies.

The pill is now available for free from almost 10,000 UK community pharmacies without the need for an appointment with a family doctor or clinic.

The move could benefit tens of thousands of women, NHS England estimates.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, described how community pharmacists and their teams are trusted professionals who women will be able to speak to confidentially and address any concerns they may have.

“With four in five people living within a 20-minute walk from a pharmacy this service is another example of how the NHS is already delivering on our 10 Year Health Plan commitment to shift care into the heart of communities,” Dr Mann said.

UK health minister Stephen Kinnock called this “a major step forward that removes barriers of access to reproductive care that have let women down for too long”.

“These changes will make it easier for people to get the advice and medications they need, while also reducing unnecessary pressure on GPs,” Mr Kinnock said.

The move was announced in March as part of the UK Government’s plans for investment in community pharmacies.

Earlier this year, UK pharmacies also began offering consultations for the contraceptive pill, as well as repeat supplies.

Janet Morrison, chief executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: “Providing emergency contraception through community pharmacies is a fantastic move for widening access and convenience for patients across the country.”

“Allowing regular supply of oral contraception from pharmacies has been well received, so building on this to now include emergency contraception is a natural step.”

“Many pharmacies have been involved in similar local schemes for years, so we’re pleased to see this important new service introduce a consistent offer to women nationally.”

The rollout of free emergency contraception is part of a wider package of support for community pharmacies, NHS England said.

An NHS campaign, running until January 2026, will also aim to highlight what community pharmacies offer to patients.