Fri 7th Nov, 2025

GHA continues its Covid vaccination campaign for 2025

Photo by Peter Byrne/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority is continuing its 2025 Covid vaccination campaign with vaccinations only available until the end of November.

The Covid vaccine will be available to the following groups, individuals aged 50 and over, individuals with long-term health conditions, or those who care for someone with such conditions. Pregnant women, healthcare and care workers and residents in long-term care facilities, including the Elderly Residential Services.

These vaccines can only be given on an appointment basis and will no longer be available after November. Appointments can be booked by calling 200 66966.

