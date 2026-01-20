GHA director of nursing Sandie Gracia seconded to Ministry for Health

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Director of Nursing and Ambulance Services, Sandie Gracia, has been formally seconded to the Ministry for Health from November 2025 for a period of six months.

Ms Gracia will support the Ministry for Health in delivering key strategic and transformational reforms within the GHA during this period.

Her clinical expertise and professional insight are expected to play a central role in strengthening nursing leadership, workforce planning and hospital management systems as reforms are implemented.

During the secondment, the Director of Nursing role will be undertaken on an acting basis, with an expression of interest issued internally within the GHA for this purpose.

Ms Gracia began her nursing career at the former St Bernard’s Hospital on January 4 1987, progressing from student nurse to registered nurse specialising in surgical care.

Over the course of her career she has held senior clinical and managerial posts including Ward Sister, Clinical Manager and Director of Nursing, Gibraltar Ambulance Services and School of Health Studies, and has previously deputised for the Director General. She was also the operational project lead for the Day Surgery Unit and Minor Injuries Unit.

She was awarded an MBE for services to nursing and healthcare in Gibraltar and has been made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing.

As professional lead for nurses, midwives and paramedics in Gibraltar, Ms Gracia has provided clinical and workforce advice to ministers and the GHA Board and has been an advocate for advancing nursing practice, professional development and education locally.

Among her achievements, she has played a leading role in developing nursing and ambulance services, promoting evidence-based practice and expanding advanced nurse practitioner roles, enabling highly skilled nurses to deliver autonomous specialist care.