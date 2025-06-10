GHA launches new online physiotherapy resource

The Gibraltar Health Authority has launched a new physiotherapy page on its website, focusing on musculoskeletal services available to healthcare users.

The webpage provides clear information to help users better understand acute low back pain and outlines the services they should access. It also features a Frequently Asked Questions section addressing various aspects of the condition.

Available under the GHA services section for MSK physiotherapy, the content offers a range of resources for users seeking more information on the clinical support provided.

The page has been developed by physiotherapists Angie Fortuna and Natalie Bailey, along with their team.

Posters featuring a QR code linking to the new resource will be displayed in the waiting areas of St Bernard’s Hospital and the Primary Care Centre, ensuring easy access for patients.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “I wish to congratulate Angie, Natalie and their colleagues at the Physiotherapy Department for the brilliant resource they have created which will be a great informative asset for their patients.”

“Having this online service available to the general public will raise awareness of these ailments and act as a guide for those who require medical support.”

Visit the page at https://www.gha.gi/physio-back-pain/