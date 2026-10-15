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Thu 15th Oct, 2026

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Local News

GHA marks World Allied Health Professions Day

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2026

The Gibraltar Health Authority marked World Allied Health Professions Day on Wednesday by recognising the contribution Allied Health Professionals make to patient care across Gibraltar.

The day aims to raise awareness of the different roles carried out by Allied Health Professionals and their contribution to healthcare, including through specialist knowledge, skills and patient support.

To mark the occasion, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, unveiled a poster representing the different Allied Health Professions and showing how they work together in delivering integrated care.

Chief Pharmacist at the GHA, Melanie Gordon, who leads Allied Health Professionals locally, said: “World AHP Day is an annual opportunity to recognise the vital role these professions, and the individuals working within them, play in providing a patient-centred and holistic approach to healthcare and patient well-being.”

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said: “We wanted to promote the importance of all these branches of the medical profession, the clinical expertise and excellent work done by the dedicated professionals in our teams to ensure that our patients receive the best treatment, personalised care and attention they require at any given moment. Allied Health Professionals are a critical part of the GHA; their contribution is essential to the health service, and we wanted to express our gratitude publicly.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “On World AHP Day, we celebrated the invaluable contribution these professionals make to patients. Their expertise, dedication and compassion are key to improving patient outcomes and delivering high-quality care. I would like to thank all our AHP colleagues for their hard work and the positive difference they make to patients and families.”

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