Mon 7th Jul, 2025

GHA notes rise in salmonella food poisoning cases

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority has reported a recent increase in salmonella food poisoning cases within the community.

Two individuals with salmonella and one with campylobacter have required hospital treatment. All three have since made a good recovery.

The Gibraltar Health Authority, Public Health and the Environmental Agency are working closely to investigate the cases, aiming to identify any common source and prevent further illness. Those affected have been contacted to receive advice and support.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that commonly causes food poisoning, particularly through the consumption of undercooked meal, especially chicken, and raw or undercooked eggs. It can also spread between individuals, particularly where there is poor hand hygiene following use of the toilet or before handling food.

No common source has yet been identified in the current cases, but investigations remain ongoing. Further information will be shared if and when it becomes available.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has reminded the public to follow safe food handling practices, particularly in warmer weather when food can spoil more rapidly. These include:
• Ensuring thorough cooking of poultry, meat and eggs
• Using a cool box to transport meat from the supermarket
• Avoiding cross-contamination by using separate utensils and cutting boards for raw and cooked foods
• Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling food
• Promptly refrigerating perishable foods and avoiding leaving cooked foods at room temperature for long periods

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as prolonged diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting or fever should contact 111 for advice. While most people recover without complications, vulnerable groups, including pregnant individuals, young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, should seek medical attention promptly.

