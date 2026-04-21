GHA publishes new radiology queries email address

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced a new email address for the Radiology Department, which will serve as the point of contact for patient queries, requests for information and appointment cancellations.

The GHA said emails sent to the address will be monitored consistently throughout the day to ensure timely and efficient responses.

The new email address is RadiologyPatients@gha.gi

Acting Radiology Services Manager Marco Costa said: “We are pleased to introduce a dedicated email address for all Radiology patient queries. This new channel ensures patients can reach our team quickly and directly for any questions or support related to their examinations.”

“For any urgent queries, please contact our Radiology reception on 200 07286.”