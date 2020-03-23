Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

GHA secures staff access to UK educational hub

By Chronicle Staff
23rd March 2020

Health and care professionals at the GHA, the Elderly Residential Services and the Care Agency now have access to the Health Education Englands online programme called e-Learning for Healthcare Hub, which also includes a specific Covid-19 section.

The online learning platform is a programme working in partnership with the NHS and professional bodies to support patient care by providing e-learning to educate and train the health and social care workforce and will now become available to healthcare staff in Gibraltar.

Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban, said:  “I must give my heartfelt thanks to both Health Education England and my friend and fellow Gibraltarian, Ed Hammond, for bringing this amazing resource to us, one that will help us upskill our staff ensuring that our professionals locally are at the leading edge of the best and most advanced health education.

This comes at a time when the world is pulling out all stops to work together for the benefit of the most important people in our lives, our patients, our communities.

This demonstrates the importance of networking within the medical world and I am proud to been able to bring this wonderful resource home.

I am very happy to hear that in only a few hours we have already had a number of health professionals registering online for the programme.

This resource was facilitated by Gibraltarian, Edward Hammond, consultant Anaesthetist of the Royal Devon and Exeter Foundation Trust UK, Clinical Lead e-learning Anaesthesia of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and Senior Clinical Adviser for HEE e-Learning for Healthcare.

It offers more than 280 e-learning programmes and over 24,000 e-learning sessions in partnership with various health and care professional bodies in the United Kingdom and is available round the clock.

These e-learning programmes are recognised as part of the Continued Professional Development necessary to keep health professionals registered within their respective professional bodies.

For more information about the e-LfH, including details on how to access, visit www.e-lfh.org.uk.

