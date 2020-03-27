GHA to assess spread of coronavirus in Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Health Authority will carry out tests in the community to better assess and understand the spread of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government announced on Friday.

The GHA said the virus represented “the biggest challenge to Gibraltar” in recent history and that the data would better help it target resources to best protect the community.

“Some of us will be receiving phone calls from the GHA over the coming days, asking that we participate in the survey,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The caller will explain the procedure fully, but the aim is to make it as easy as possible to participate.”

“It is extremely important to co-operate fully, as the information gathered will be crucial for theGHA to assess the current situation and plan further action.”

The results will be made available to anyone tested and participation could help save lives, the GHA said, adding it thanked the community for its “incredible support” in the face of the virus.

“This initiative will allow the GHA to know how far the virus has already spread in our community and enable us to plan the best course of action to take in the days and weeks ahead,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“If you receive a phone call, please co-operate with the medical professionals and be part of Team Gibraltar.”

“Be in no doubt, having this data will save lives.”