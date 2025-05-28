GHA to host World No Tobacco Day event in Casemates Square

The Gibraltar Health Authority will host a public awareness event on Friday, May 30 in Casemates Square to mark World No Tobacco Day 2025. The event will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm and will focus on smoking cessation under the World Health Organization’s theme: “Unmasking the Appeal.”

The initiative aims to highlight the dangers of tobacco use while providing practical support for individuals who want to stop smoking. Visitors will have access to free carbon monoxide testing, smoking cessation advice from trained professionals, information on nicotine replacement therapies and prescription options, and the opportunity to enrol in the GHA’s Stop Smoking Service.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “We know that quitting smoking is one of the best decisions a person can make for their health. Through this event we want to show our community that support is available, that quitting is possible and that it’s never too late to start.”

Smoking remains a major contributor to preventable illness and premature death in Gibraltar. The GHA’s Stop Smoking Service has supported hundreds of individuals in their efforts to quit, and the Authority continues to promote access to effective cessation tools.

Activities at the event will include health talks, quit kits, one-to-one consultations and giveaways. The public is encouraged to attend.