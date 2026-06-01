City Under Siege Exhibition reopens after restoration works

The City Under Siege Exhibition on the Upper Rock has reopened following restoration and enhancement works aimed at improving the visitor experience and supporting the long-term care of the historic site.

The Ministry of Heritage said the works were carried out by Wright Tech in collaboration with heritage specialists to ensure historical accuracy.

The exhibition now includes new lighting, refreshed branding, enhanced interpretation, improved security measures and a new maintenance schedule.

Stories uncovered during the restoration process have been incorporated into the exhibition alongside additional original artefacts donated by private collectors and restored in-house by Wright Tech’s specialist team.

A new garden area has also been created for visitors.

The Ministry said the works had transformed what was previously a shorter visitor experience into a more detailed exhibition exploring the stories of Gibraltar during the Great Siege.

Christian Wright, managing director of Wright Tech, said, “: “We could not be prouder of the work that has been completed at the City Under Siege Exhibition.”

“This project reflects the standard of care we believe Gibraltar’s heritage assets deserve. For us, this work is both a privilege and a responsibility, and everyone involved has taken the utmost care to deliver the site to the highest possible standard.”

“It is something that we, both as a business and as Gibraltarians, can be truly proud to share. The site is now open, and we are excited for visitors to come and experience the atmosphere of this remarkable space.”

Archaeologist Dominic Lopez said the project preserved an important historic site while offering visitors a deeper understanding of the lives of people who experienced the Great Siege.

"Heritage is ultimately about people, and the City Under Siege exhibition tells one of the most extraordinary human stories in Gibraltar's history. Set within one of our oldest surviving British military complexes, this project preserves an important historic site whilst giving visitors a deeper understanding of the lives, hardships, resilience and ingenuity of those who lived through the Great Siege,” he said.

“By conserving the original fabric of the buildings, protecting historic graffiti left by soldiers centuries ago, and presenting new interpretation in an engaging way, we are ensuring that this remarkable chapter of Gibraltar's past remains accessible to future generations.”

“This is exactly the type of project that demonstrates how heritage can enrich education, strengthen identity and contribute to a sustainable cultural tourism product.”

“I congratulate all those involved and encourage both residents and visitors alike to discover this fascinating new experience."

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said the project was one of several initiatives undertaken in partnership with the private sector and under expert supervision.

“This excellent site is just one of the many projects that we have embarked on, in partnership with the private sector and under expert supervision, to ensure the preservation and enjoyment of our heritage,” Dr Cortes said.

“It shows precisely the kind of commitment to our heritage that Gibraltar needed and carried out through private investment and the use of visitor income.”

“I encourage all to visit this wonderful site”.

The exhibition is now open to visitors.