Rock’s new CBF set to take up post in late June 

Gibraltar’s new Commander British Forces is a veteran of navy mine countermeasures who will take up his new post toward the end of June.

Commodore Tim Davey will succeed Commodore Tom Guy, who has been in the post since June 2022.

Gibraltar has long been regarded as a key strategic base in the western Mediterranean for the UK and its allies, a role that has become increasingly prominent in recent years as the Rock played a supporting role for operations east and west of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Earlier this month, Armed Forces minister Alistair Carns highlighted Gibraltar’s value as he visited RFA Lyme Bay before its potential deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, having first been converted here into a mothership for counter-mine underwater drones.

“The Rock for generations has been a pivotal part of our maritime strategy, and now it's a pivotal part of NATO's strategy as well,” he said at the time.

“And you've seen US ships come in, British ships come in to resupply, restock, and then move east and west of the entrance of the Mediterranean.”

“I think it will continue to be so for a long time to come.”

Commodore Davey, who joined the Royal Navy in 1997, has wide experience in mine countermeasure operations.

He joined as a Warfare Officer and specialised in Mine Clearance Diving and later as a Principal Warfare Officer.

He has extensive global sea service, including command of the minesweeper HMS Blyth and leadership roles in NATO and UK/US mine countermeasures operations in the Black Sea, Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf.

He also served in shore roles at the Royal Navy’s officer training academy BRNC Dartmouth, in the Ministry of Defence and as Naval Assistant to the First Sea Lord, and later led Royal Navy warfighting tactics and doctrine at the Operational Advantage Centre.

In his most recent post, he commanded HMS Collingwood, the Royal Navy’s largest training establishment, prior to his appointment as CBF.

A keen sportsman with an interest in leadership and team building, Commodore Davey is married with two daughters and has been chair of the Royal Navy Winter Sports Association from 2024.