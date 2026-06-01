Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar donates biopsy equipment to GHA

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar has donated a lateral arm machine to the Radiology Department at St Bernard’s Hospital to improve access, accuracy and patient comfort during breast biopsy procedures.

The equipment, manufactured by women’s health technology company Hologic Inc, has been added to the GHA’s mammography biopsy unit.

The GHA said the lateral arm would help clinical teams perform biopsies in more difficult areas, including lesions close to the chest wall and in women with smaller breasts.

It said the equipment could also make procedures more comfortable for patients because the biopsy approach is from the side rather than directly in front of them.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio the Medical Director, the Acting Director of Nursing and representatives of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar attended the presentation at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar spokeswoman Heidi Jeffries said, “We are very pleased to be donating this specialised equipment which will improve the experience of women who have to go through these medical procedures.”

“We have a close partnership with the GHA and share the same aim of providing the best healthcare possible for women undergoing such delicate tests. We will continue to support the Radiology Department in delivering their excellent service to patients.”

Dr Bosio thanked the charity for its donation and continued support for the GHA.

“I would like to thank the charity for their generous donation and continuous support for the GHA over many years. For the clinical team, the lateral arm improves positioning and stability, helping us target very small abnormalities and calcifications more effectively,” he said.

“It is especially valuable in more technically challenging cases and supports safer, more efficient biopsies. Patients will benefit greatly from this technology and this is always a welcome step in the right direction.”

Ms Arias Vasquez said the equipment would support the GHA’s mammography and radiology teams while improving precision and comfort during breast biopsy procedures.

“Breast cancer touches the lives of so many women and families, and as a woman I know how important it is that these sensitive procedures are delivered with dignity. I am told this equipment will make a real difference to patient care, improving precision and comfort during breast biopsy procedures and supporting our excellent mammography and radiology teams in their work. I am very grateful to Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar for their generous donation and continued commitment to the GHA,” she said.