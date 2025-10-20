Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gib Bank apologises to Hindu community after image circulates

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2025

Gibraltar International Bank has apologised to the Hindu community after an image circulated of employees in Indian and native American dress.

The photo was taken within the premises of Gibraltar International Bank (GIB) and circulated online, but was not shared by the bank on its social media platforms.

On Saturday night, GIB CEO Peter Horton apologised to Gibraltar’s Hindu community for the images circulated just prior to the sacred festival Diwali.

“These actions fall below the standards of professionalism, respect, and cultural awareness expected of everyone at the Bank,” Mr Peter said in a statement.

“I fully recognise the hurt and dismay caused.”

Mr Horton said the incident does not reflect the values of “inclusivity, dignity, and mutual respect that the Board, my Senior Team and I strive to uphold”.

“This matter was brought to my attention this evening and I have already commissioned a review to understand how this could have happened,” he said.

“I acknowledge the importance of examining our internal culture and determining what we must do differently to prevent this every happening again.”

“We are committed to ensuring that all our staff understand the seriousness of this incident and that as an organisation we truly learn from this.”

Mr Horton said the bank will engage with community representatives to strengthen understanding, respect, and inclusivity.

“We are determined to learn from this ensure that every member of our community feels respected and valued,” he said.

“We are a bank for the whole community and we are all truly sorry.”

The Hindu Community of Gibraltar President Sunil Chandiramani responded the following day.

He said that while the community recognises that the image has caused concern, he also acknowledged the “swift and sincere response” from GIB’s leadership.

“We have been in direct contact with senior management and shareholder, who have expressed their deepest apologies and confirmed that an internal review is underway to understand how this occurred and to prevent any recurrence,” Mr Chandiramani said.

“We appreciate the constructive and respectful approach taken by GIB in addressing this matter.”

“The HCG believes in the power of dialogue, understanding, and education. We do not believe this was done with malice, but rather reflects a moment where awareness and sensitivity can be strengthened.”

Mr Chandiramani said the community views this as an opportunity to share more about their faith, customs, and traditions, so that celebrations of cultural diversity in Gibraltar can be even more meaningful.

“Gibraltar is a wonderful example of coexistence, where people of many backgrounds and beliefs live and work together in harmony,” Mr Chandiramani said.

“The HCG is proud to be part of this shared story and remains deeply grateful for the warmth and support shown by friends and neighbours across all communities.”

“As we celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, we are reminded that understanding and respect always illuminate the path forward.”

“We extend our heartfelt wishes to the people of Gibraltar for a bright, peaceful, and joyous Diwali.”

