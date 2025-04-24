Gib International Body Art Festival opens tomorrow
The Gibraltar International Body Art Festival will open tomorrow at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates. The event will be open until Sunday evening where artists will work on their human canvases to create stunning pieces of body art. In today’s edition Manar Ben Tahayekt spoke to Gibraltar Face and Body Art Association founder Hamish...
