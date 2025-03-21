Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gib Squadron RAF Air Cadets marks 40th anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2025

No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron, Royal Air Force Air Cadets marked its 40th anniversary with a special service at King’s Chapel, attended by Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, and invited guests, including former staff members.

The service was led by the Squadron’s Honorary Padre, Chris Rushden, and Father Danny Hernandez. A key moment was the unveiling and dedication of the Squadron’s new banner.

Group Captain John Kane, Chief of Staff, addressed the congregation, highlighting the benefits of being a cadet, including the experiences, skills, and lifelong friendships gained through the programme.

He also acknowledged the squadron’s ongoing support for the Ministry of Defence and the local community.

Cadet Corporal Hannah Caward Madeira, who served as the banner bearer for the service, shared her experiences in the squadron.

“It was a great honour to be the first cadet to parade the new banner,” she said.

“I was incredibly nervous this morning, but everything went according to plan.”

Flight Lieutenant Ivan Caward, Officer Commanding, reflected on the squadron’s development over the years.

“A lot has changed since we first started parading, and we continue to adapt with the times,” he said.

“We now have state-of-the-art flight simulators and an IT hub—something we could only have dreamed of a few years ago. Our syllabus has also expanded, with staff now trained to teach new subjects, from basic radio communication to cyber-related topics, including space and rocketry.”

“Cadets can even earn progressive badges and certificates in these fields. The Air Cadets’ motto once said ‘The sky’s the limit,’ but we are going beyond that now.”

The event celebrated the Squadron’s legacy, growth, and ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of cadets.

Most Read

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to remodel warehouse and make way for affordable homes at Bob Peliza Mews

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Treaty talks ‘haven’t stalled, we’re very close’ to deal - Albares

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Local News

‘An Audience With’ David Walliams set for April

Wed 19th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Training Centre hosts training event with Atlas

21st March 2025

Local News
RGP appoints new aide-de-camp

21st March 2025

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment deploys for annual UK firing camp

21st March 2025

Local News
Long Service Medals awarded to RGP officers

21st March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025