Gib Squadron RAF Air Cadets marks 40th anniversary

No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron, Royal Air Force Air Cadets marked its 40th anniversary with a special service at King’s Chapel, attended by Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, and invited guests, including former staff members.

The service was led by the Squadron’s Honorary Padre, Chris Rushden, and Father Danny Hernandez. A key moment was the unveiling and dedication of the Squadron’s new banner.

Group Captain John Kane, Chief of Staff, addressed the congregation, highlighting the benefits of being a cadet, including the experiences, skills, and lifelong friendships gained through the programme.

He also acknowledged the squadron’s ongoing support for the Ministry of Defence and the local community.

Cadet Corporal Hannah Caward Madeira, who served as the banner bearer for the service, shared her experiences in the squadron.

“It was a great honour to be the first cadet to parade the new banner,” she said.

“I was incredibly nervous this morning, but everything went according to plan.”

Flight Lieutenant Ivan Caward, Officer Commanding, reflected on the squadron’s development over the years.

“A lot has changed since we first started parading, and we continue to adapt with the times,” he said.

“We now have state-of-the-art flight simulators and an IT hub—something we could only have dreamed of a few years ago. Our syllabus has also expanded, with staff now trained to teach new subjects, from basic radio communication to cyber-related topics, including space and rocketry.”

“Cadets can even earn progressive badges and certificates in these fields. The Air Cadets’ motto once said ‘The sky’s the limit,’ but we are going beyond that now.”

The event celebrated the Squadron’s legacy, growth, and ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of cadets.