Gibraltar 2-1 Estonia - Gibraltar women’s Cricket make comeback to win series

Whilst Gibraltar men’s cricket enjoyed a weekend of domestic action with the European Cricket Network league being played out over two days, it was Gibraltar women’s cricket who brought international success for the Rock.

Travelling to Estonia for a three-match series against the host nation, the Gibraltar women’s national squad staged an impressive comeback to secure a 2–1 series victory.

The weekend began with a 26-run defeat, as Estonia edged ahead with 94/6 against Gibraltar’s 68 all out. Nikki Caruana was Gibraltar’s standout batter, scoring 22* (41) and earning the award for Best Batter of the Game. She was followed by Yanira Sebastian Blagg with 10 (15). Despite the loss, Gibraltar also claimed the Best Bowler of the Match award, with Helen Mumford posting figures of 4.0–0–17–2, supported by Yanira Sebastian Blagg with 4.0–0–17–1.

Later that same afternoon, Gibraltar mounted a determined fightback. In the second match, they secured a seven-wicket victory, chasing down Estonia’s 94/8 with 95/3. Nikki Caruana again led the way with 21 (39), supported by Rosie Reilly with 20 (42) and Noelle Laguea with 17* (17). With the ball, Helen Mumford impressed once more with 4.0–0–14–3, alongside Amy Valverde (3.0–0–20–3) and Nikki Caruana (4.0–0–13–1).

With the series level, everything came down to Sunday’s decider — the final match of the Gibraltar-W Tour of Estonia 2025. Described by Gibraltar cricket officials as showing “immense energy on the field and a commanding performance from the whole team,” Gibraltar sealed the series with a 34-run victory. Posting 116/4, they bowled Estonia out for 82. Nikki Caruana once again top-scored with 35 (51), supported by Noelle Laguea on 32* (32) and Rosie Reilly with 10 (27). Helen Mumford was again the pick of the bowlers with 4.0–0–18–4, backed by Lauren Shephard (3.0–0–10–2) and Arianna Gianani (2.1–0–10–1).

The victory underlined the rapid progress Gibraltar women’s cricket has made since the formation of the national team. Although still in its early stages compared to the men’s game, the resurgence of the women’s side and its continued international success provide real optimism for the sport’s future. Recent initiatives — including the relocation of cricket back to its traditional home at Europa Point — have boosted participation, particularly at grassroots level, nurturing a new generation of players and strengthening the women’s game.

