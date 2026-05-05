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Tue 5th May, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar 65+ walking football team claim tournament title in Mallorca

By Stephen Ignacio
5th May 2026

Gibraltar’s 65+ walking football team secured silverware in Santa Ponsa after winning their category at one of Mallorca’s largest football tournaments, according to an official announcement by the Gibraltar FA.

In a statement, the Gibraltar FA said the team “delivered a disciplined and determined performance in Santa Ponsa, winning their category” and confirmed that they “returned from Mallorca with silverware after winning its category at the Santa Ponsa tournament.”

The competition is described as a major event on the football calendar, attracting more than 5,000 participants across various age groups in both men’s and women’s categories. The Gibraltar FA noted that the tournament, staged over several weeks, features both traditional running football and walking football formats.

“This year marked the first time that a walking football competition based on English FA walking football rules was organised,” the statement added, with Gibraltar entering the 65+ category and going on to win it.

Preparation for the tournament was led by a management team including Joe Lopez, whose contribution, the Gibraltar FA said, “was greatly appreciated by both players and managers Hector and Jimmy.”

Highlighting the team’s approach, the FA emphasised that “Gibraltar’s success was built on a strong team ethic, discipline and focus,” noting that players “remained composed throughout the tournament, even in moments where refereeing decisions could have unsettled them.”

On the pitch, the squad produced key moments that proved decisive, with the FA pointing to “goals from Licudi and Prescott, as well as two excellent saves from Menchi Lopez.”

The governing body described the achievement as significant, citing the quality and organisation of the tournament, adding that “the competition tested one of Gibraltar’s strongest walking football teams, and the players responded with a performance of which they can be proud.”

The contribution of physio Jayron Sevilla was also recognised, with the FA stating he “remained attentive to the players’ physical needs and was an integral part of the squad.”

The squad also acknowledged the travelling supporters, thanking those who “offered encouragement throughout the tournament.”

Concluding the announcement, the Gibraltar FA described the triumph as “a proud moment for Gibraltar walking football and a deserved reward for the hard work, commitment and togetherness shown by the entire squad.”

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