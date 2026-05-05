Catrino TV responds to Gibraltar FA and referees’ association statements over broadcast commentary

Catrino TV has issued a formal response following statements released by the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) and the Gibraltar Referees’ Association concerning commentary during the Gibraltar Football League fixture between Europa FC and Mons Calpe SC on April 25, 2026.

The GFA said it noted “with serious concern” comments made during the live broadcast of the match, stating that “public commentary suggesting bias, particularly in a live broadcast environment, is irresponsible and risks undermining confidence in Gibraltar football.” The association reaffirmed its “full confidence in its refereeing structures and in the professionalism and independence of its match officials,” and confirmed it is reviewing the matter in line with its regulations and contractual obligations with Catrino TV.

In a separate statement, the Gibraltar Referees’ Association said it was “appalled” by the comments made during the broadcast, describing the language used as “despicable and abhorrent” in implying bias. The association added that it is supporting the referee involved and his family following the incident, and stated that such behaviour is “wholly unacceptable and harmful to the credibility of Gibraltar football.” It also confirmed it would work with the GFA to ensure similar situations do not arise in the future.

Responding to both statements, Catrino TV reaffirmed “its respect for the Gibraltar Football Association, its clubs, match officials, and all stakeholders involved in Gibraltarian football.” The broadcaster outlined its investment in the Gibraltar National League over the past two years, stating it had contributed to “the development of a modern broadcast infrastructure, expanded international distribution, and aligned the league’s presentation with global industry standards,” adding that the league now reaches audiences across the Americas with a potential viewership exceeding 60 million.

Addressing the match in question, Catrino TV said that during the broadcast, “certain refereeing decisions generated observable reactions among both the international audience and those present at the venue.” It maintained that its coverage “was limited to reporting on-field events as they occurred, applying professional editorial judgment, and maintaining a neutral and factual tone consistent with international broadcasting standards.”

The broadcaster also emphasised that “all refereeing decisions remain at the discretion of the match officials, whose authority is final,” noting that such decisions are routinely subject to technical review within the sport.

Catrino TV further stated that “the focus has shifted to broadcasting instead of taking an in-depth look at the aspects that directly impact the credibility and competitive development of the league,” while adding that “constructive and transparent dialogue remains essential” and that criticism is “a natural part of the growth of any competition.”

Concluding its statement, Catrino TV said it remains committed to supporting the development and international positioning of the Gibraltar National League, and that it will “continue to operate with independence, rigor, and the highest professional standards expected by a global audience.”