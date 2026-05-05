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Tue 5th May, 2026

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Sports

Grassroots leagues came to a close with festival

By Stephen Ignacio
5th May 2026

Very much now a tradition, the grassroots and youth leagues came to an end ahead of the May Day weekend with a festival of youth football, as cup finals and awards brought the 2025/26 season to a close.
With music adding to the atmosphere, recreational activities on offer, and stands filled with buzzing parents, the end of the youth football season was once again marked by excitement across the various venues.
Coinciding with the end of the senior league, it was a busy weekend for the Gibraltar FA, as the season drew to a close with only the Intermediate League, Women’s Cup and futsal play-offs remaining before the next internationals in June.
The weekend saw numerous presentations take place, as league winners and cup winners received their trophies, closing one chapter ahead of the next season.
We bring you some of the images from the final day, with more to follow in the coming days from the many presentations that took place.
Starting, of course, with the referees, without whose support and presence matches would be impossible to play out fairly.
A reminder that abuse, insults and threats towards match officials, players, coaches, media and even fans is never welcome in any sport, including football.
Respect in sport at all levels must start at grassroots, taught first by the seniors of the sport.

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