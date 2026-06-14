Gibraltar 7's reach Conference 2 Finals after beating Estonia

Gibraltar arrived at its first major tournament moment this Sunday with its historic participation in the Rugby Europe Conference 2 semi-finals. Just six months after being admitted into Rugby Europe, following more than 15 years of battles behind closed doors, including legal challenges, Gibraltar had not only become an associate member of Rugby Europe but, at its first attempt in official international competition, had won all three of its group matches to reach the semi-finals against the runners-up of Group B, Estonia.

Gibraltar were to play immediately after the 5th-8th place play-off matches, in which hosts Kosovo took on Bosnia & Herzegovina. The latter, whom Gibraltar had beaten 54-0, went on to win their match against Kosovo 15-12, highlighting the strength Gibraltar had brought to the competition.

Three emphatic victories had already stamped Gibraltar's mark on the tournament. Many had questioned whether Gibraltar could compete at this level against larger nations, but they had not only shown they were ready to compete, they had also demonstrated their ability to produce results.

Estonia would have learned their lessons from watching Gibraltar's previous matches. High pressure from the start saw both sides battling through the middle of the pitch until the 45th second. An interception then saw Gibraltar sprinting to the line. Unfortunately, they were unable to convert the kick, but Gibraltar had taken an early 5-0 lead.

It was Gibraltar who took the initiative and pressed high, soon regaining possession, although they quickly surrendered it once again.

Estonia were a much tougher opponent than those Gibraltar had faced the previous day in the group stage. Disciplined and strong in defence, they managed to push Gibraltar back at times. However, it was once again Gibraltar's pace that made the difference. Another interception and a run down the flank left spectators watching as Gibraltar raced towards the try line once more. A repeat of the previous scoreline saw the conversion missed again. Nevertheless, with just three and a half minutes played, Gibraltar were 10-0 ahead and had yet to defend in their own final third.

A knock to one of the players paused play briefly as medics attended to him, although he was able to return immediately.

Making good use of their runners, Gibraltar continued to gain ground. Strong challenges saw them regain possession and stretch their opponents across the width of the field. Progress was steady rather than spectacular as they approached the closing stages of the first half.

In the final push before the break, a long pass across the width of the pitch stretched Estonia to their limit and allowed Gibraltar to break through to the line. This time the conversion was successful as Gibraltar moved 17-0 ahead. Estonia, however, gained a confidence boost in the final play of the half. After the hooter had sounded, they forced their way over the line for a try and added the conversion, reducing Gibraltar's lead to 17-7.

The clear blue skies over Kosovo and a gentle breeze provided ideal conditions for rugby sevens. It was a very different setting for Gibraltar's players, who are more accustomed to the stronger winds and sea views of Europa Point. The standard of rugby was also a new experience, with Estonia focused on their structure and looking to exploit their physical strengths rather than speed.

However, it was Gibraltar's pace that continued to make the greater impact in the second half, although tired legs were beginning to show as the match entered its final five minutes.

Gibraltar did well to chase down Estonia's long kicks forward, with their speed proving invaluable. However, Estonia began to look increasingly dangerous and eventually forced their way under the posts with three and a half minutes remaining.

It was a critical moment for Gibraltar as they saw their lead cut to just three points at 17-14.

Having produced an early comeback against Montenegro the previous day, Gibraltar were now facing a different challenge. Tired legs had to be ignored as they attempted to hold off a determined and physical Estonian side. Three high tackles raised calls for the referee to take action.

Gibraltar held their ground and remained in the contest through some resolute defending.

The final whistle confirmed a historic achievement, with Gibraltar securing their place in the Rugby Europe Conference 2 final at the first attempt.