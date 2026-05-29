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Fri 29th May, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar 7s to debut in Rugby Europe on June 13 in Conference 2

By Stephen Ignacio
29th May 2026

Rugby Europe recently announced the locations and dates for the 2026 Sevens season, in which Gibraltar Rugby will make its debut in the Men’s Sevens Conference 2 competition.

The first leg of the Men’s and Women’s Championship Series 2026 will take place in Hamburg, Germany, in July, with Split, Croatia, hosting the second leg later that month to crown the annual European champions.

According to Rugby Europe, these “date changes have been made to work in line with the new-look SVNS season, which now takes place on the last weekend of May, followed by the first weekend of June.”

The rest of the hosts remain the same as the 2025 season, with Croatia, Moldova, Andorra and Kosovo once again hosting the Trophy and Conference tournaments respectively.

Gibraltar will compete in Conference 2, which takes place in Istog, Kosovo, between June 13 and 14.

Gibraltar have been drawn in Pool A, where they will face San Marino, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina, according to the latest official fixtures published by Rugby Europe.

Pool B consists of Estonia, Slovakia, Kosovo and Greece, with the latter rejoining Rugby Europe on the same day as Gibraltar.

Gibraltar’s debut in Conference 2 will see them face San Marino on June 13.

Pool A

Gibraltar
San Marino
Montenegro
Bosnia & Herzegovina

Pool B

Estonia
Slovakia
Kosovo
Greece

Fixtures – Saturday, June 13, 2026

10:00 – San Marino v Gibraltar

10:22 – Montenegro v Bosnia & Herzegovina

10:44 – Estonia v Greece

11:06 – Slovakia v Kosovo

13:15 – Montenegro v Gibraltar

13:37 – San Marino v Bosnia & Herzegovina

13:59 – Slovakia v Greece

14:21 – Estonia v Kosovo

16:30 – San Marino v Montenegro

16:52 – Bosnia & Herzegovina v Gibraltar

17:14 – Estonia v Slovakia

17:36 – Kosovo v Greece

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