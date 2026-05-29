Gibraltar 7s to debut in Rugby Europe on June 13 in Conference 2
Rugby Europe recently announced the locations and dates for the 2026 Sevens season, in which Gibraltar Rugby will make its debut in the Men’s Sevens Conference 2 competition.
The first leg of the Men’s and Women’s Championship Series 2026 will take place in Hamburg, Germany, in July, with Split, Croatia, hosting the second leg later that month to crown the annual European champions.
According to Rugby Europe, these “date changes have been made to work in line with the new-look SVNS season, which now takes place on the last weekend of May, followed by the first weekend of June.”
The rest of the hosts remain the same as the 2025 season, with Croatia, Moldova, Andorra and Kosovo once again hosting the Trophy and Conference tournaments respectively.
Gibraltar will compete in Conference 2, which takes place in Istog, Kosovo, between June 13 and 14.
Gibraltar have been drawn in Pool A, where they will face San Marino, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina, according to the latest official fixtures published by Rugby Europe.
Pool B consists of Estonia, Slovakia, Kosovo and Greece, with the latter rejoining Rugby Europe on the same day as Gibraltar.
Gibraltar’s debut in Conference 2 will see them face San Marino on June 13.
Pool A
Gibraltar
San Marino
Montenegro
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Pool B
Estonia
Slovakia
Kosovo
Greece
Fixtures – Saturday, June 13, 2026
10:00 – San Marino v Gibraltar
10:22 – Montenegro v Bosnia & Herzegovina
10:44 – Estonia v Greece
11:06 – Slovakia v Kosovo
13:15 – Montenegro v Gibraltar
13:37 – San Marino v Bosnia & Herzegovina
13:59 – Slovakia v Greece
14:21 – Estonia v Kosovo
16:30 – San Marino v Montenegro
16:52 – Bosnia & Herzegovina v Gibraltar
17:14 – Estonia v Slovakia
17:36 – Kosovo v Greece