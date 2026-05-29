Gibraltar basketball prepares to compete in Europe this summer

Gibraltar basketball prepares for the forthcoming FIBA international campaign, with teams across various categories set to compete.

The main event for Gibraltar will be the hosting of the men’s senior tournament.

The FIBA European Championship for Small Countries, which will take place between June 23 and June 28, will see basketball return to the courts at the Tercentenary Sports Hall at senior level after several years of absence.

Unlike previous years, in which eastern European countries have been involved in FIBA tournaments at this level, this year’s tournament will see just four teams competing. Gibraltar, as hosts, will be joined by Andorra, Malta and San Marino, providing what should be a very competitive and exciting tournament.

Youth teams will also travel across Europe to compete in their respective categories.

In the men’s category, Gibraltar Under-16s will be involved in the FIBA U16 EuroBasket Division C in Yerevan, Armenia. The tournament will take place between July 4 and July 12. Gibraltar has been drawn into Group B, where they will face Malta, Andorra, Armenia and Monaco. Group A consists of Moldova, San Marino, Albania and Kosovo.

The women’s Under-16 team will head to Ta’ Qali, Malta, between July 7 and July 12, where they will also compete in Division C. Seven countries will take part in the tournament, with Gibraltar drawn into Group B alongside Albania, Moldova and Armenia.

Hosts Malta are joined by Georgia and Kosovo in Group A.

In the Under-18 category, the Gibraltar women’s team is scheduled to travel to Kosovo for their Division C tournament between July 21 and July 26.

Gibraltar will play in Group B, where they will face Armenia, Kosovo and Georgia.

Group A consists of Malta, Albania and Cyprus.

The men’s Under-18 team will compete in Shkodër, Albania, between July 21 and July 26 in the U18 EuroBasket 2026 Division C tournament.

They have been drawn into Group A and will face Andorra, Kosovo and Armenia.

Group B consists of Malta, San Marino, Albania and Moldova.

Notably, the women’s senior team is not participating in this season’s Women’s European Championship for Small Countries, which takes place in Kosovo.

As basketball comes to the end of its domestic season, preparations are now underway for the selection of teams, with special focus on the men’s senior side, which will host its FIBA event.

The Senior Men’s Prep Tournament tipped off this past Tuesday at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, bringing together some of the top basketball talent from Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar region.

“Gibraltar national team-eligible players have been mixed with top players from the Campo area and drafted into four balanced teams, creating a highly competitive environment ahead of international play.

“Mirroring the format of the upcoming FIBA Small Countries competition, each team will play five games across the week.”

Thursday saw the final phase of the league, with the semi-finals and finals to be played this weekend.

The tournament will provide selectors with an opportunity to assess players and make their final selections before the forthcoming tournament.