GABBA and GSLA join forces for Basketball Leadership Certificate programme

The brainchild of GSLA employee and volunteer Mini Basket and Baby Hoops coordinator Kaira Sene, GABBA and GSLA have joined forces to deliver a Basketball Leadership Certificate aimed at 14–16-year-olds.

The award looks to give young participants the opportunity to develop their understanding of basketball through a mix of skills development, age-group progression, coaching insight and teamwork, while also gaining valuable hands-on experience working with children.

The programme was delivered by Mini Basket and Baby Hoops coordinator Kaira Sene alongside several GABBA coaches. The idea is understood to have come after Kiara recognised a gap in the pathway into coaching — an aspect of sport in Gibraltar which has been widely debated, with calls across many major sports for more programmes to be developed in order to nurture homegrown coaches instead of relying primarily on volunteers such as parents.

The programme provided participants with the opportunity to observe Under-6 coaching sessions, where the emphasis is placed on fun, games, enjoyment and building an early love for the sport.

They also observed Under-8 sessions, where basketball fundamentals are introduced in a more structured environment as players begin to experience competitive play and learn the importance of teamwork.

As part of the course, participants also attended a short presentation outlining the role and responsibilities of a coach, with a strong focus on the importance of coaches acting as positive role models when working with young players.

The Basketball Leadership Certificate proved a strong success, with 30 young people taking part. Organisers are now looking to run the programme several times each year, continuing to support and develop the next generation of young coaches and leaders, helping them grow in confidence, deepen their knowledge of the game and develop their leadership skills while working within the sport.