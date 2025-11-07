Gibraltar Academy of Dance recognises student achievement at annual awards ceremony

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, attended the Gibraltar Academy of Dance awards ceremony this week at the Arts Centre, where he presented certificates and awards to a large number of students in recognition of their achievements.

Hosted by the Academy’s Director, Paulette Finlayson, the event welcomed dancers, families and guests. Ms Finlayson highlighted the value of dance in recognising student progress and introduced a video presentation showcasing the work of both teachers and students.

Royal Academy of Dance certificates were awarded to students in Pre-Primary, Primary, Grade 2, Grade 4 and Grade 6 categories. The recipients, aged between six and 17, all achieved Highly Commended or Distinction results, with marks ranging from 70 to 85 out of 100.

In addition, Dr Cortes presented the Christina Yome Award for Best Infant Progress to Sienna Rodriguez Wahnon. The Alfred Ramirez Award for Best Junior Progress toAnna Bonfante, the Jennifer Psaila Award for Best Senior Progress to Lucia Garcia, the Adrian Galliano Award for Best Infant Performer to Lily Buhagiar.

The Amanda Maxwell Award for Best Junior Performer to Alexa Garcia, the Mario Finlayson Award for Best Senior Performer to Ana Scott Miles, the Mario Arroyo Best Student Award to Maiah Llanelo.

And the Paulette Finlayson Most Promising Dancer Award to Sahara Dyer.

Addressing those in attendance, Dr Cortes congratulated the Academy on its continued success over the past four decades and emphasised the importance of dance in the development of young people.