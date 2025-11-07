Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Academy of Dance recognises student achievement at annual awards ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, attended the Gibraltar Academy of Dance awards ceremony this week at the Arts Centre, where he presented certificates and awards to a large number of students in recognition of their achievements.

Hosted by the Academy’s Director, Paulette Finlayson, the event welcomed dancers, families and guests. Ms Finlayson highlighted the value of dance in recognising student progress and introduced a video presentation showcasing the work of both teachers and students.

Royal Academy of Dance certificates were awarded to students in Pre-Primary, Primary, Grade 2, Grade 4 and Grade 6 categories. The recipients, aged between six and 17, all achieved Highly Commended or Distinction results, with marks ranging from 70 to 85 out of 100.

In addition, Dr Cortes presented the Christina Yome Award for Best Infant Progress to Sienna Rodriguez Wahnon. The Alfred Ramirez Award for Best Junior Progress toAnna Bonfante, the Jennifer Psaila Award for Best Senior Progress to Lucia Garcia, the Adrian Galliano Award for Best Infant Performer to Lily Buhagiar.

The Amanda Maxwell Award for Best Junior Performer to Alexa Garcia, the Mario Finlayson Award for Best Senior Performer to Ana Scott Miles, the Mario Arroyo Best Student Award to Maiah Llanelo.

And the Paulette Finlayson Most Promising Dancer Award to Sahara Dyer.
Addressing those in attendance, Dr Cortes congratulated the Academy on its continued success over the past four decades and emphasised the importance of dance in the development of young people.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar census shows sharp rise in over 65s as population ages and grows to 37,936

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Local News

McGrail Inquiry to deliver report to Government today

Thu 6th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feetham addresses Affiliation of Micro-European States at Gibraltar Finance Centre

7th November 2025

Local News
Community collaboration produces handcrafted poppy displays for Remembrance Day

7th November 2025

Local News
GACO and ENFCO announce 'Beyond the Checklist' conference

7th November 2025

Local News
CM concludes opening intervention on audit motion in Parliament

6th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025