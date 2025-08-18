Gibraltar Aircraft Registry project moves to next phase

The Government of Gibraltar has confirmed that the Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority and Gibraltar Aircraft Registry Limited, a new private company, have joined the agreement to develop the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry.

The original agreement with the Aviation Registry Group, a US company that manages similar services in San Marino and Aruba, was signed in November 2022.

Since then, extensive work has taken place to prepare the necessary legislation, culminating in the Civil Aviation Authority Act 2024, which established the new Authority. The signing ceremony, held at the Office of the Chief Secretary, saw the Chief Secretary sign on behalf of the Government, Sir Jorge Colindres for Gibraltar Aircraft Registry Limited, and Director General Chris Purkiss for the Authority.

The next stage of the project will involve an audit of the Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority by the UK Department for Transport in early 2026. This will be the final step before the commencement of aircraft registrations.

The registry aims to attract high-end private and commercial aircraft, generate government revenue through registration fees, and create new opportunities in Gibraltar’s legal, finance and insurance sectors. Aircraft registered in Gibraltar will also carry the Gibraltar nationality mark internationally.

Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez said: “It is very exciting to sign this document, which effectively launches a new industry in Gibraltar. I am grateful for the work of all involved in bringing this project to fruition and, especially to Sir Jorge Colindres, whose team have provided the expertise necessary to guide the Civil Aviation Authority as they develop the Aircraft Register.”

Sir Jorge Colindres said: “I am delighted to be working with such a respected jurisdiction and am sure that our combined efforts will result in the Aircraft Register being hugely successful. We have already started marketing the Gibraltar Aircraft Register and the response from aircraft owners has been very positive. My company has more than 30 years of experience in this specialist area and we provide similar services to the Governments of San Marino and Aruba, both of whose Aircraft Registers have seen impressive uptake.”

The Minister for Commercial Aviation, Christian Santos, welcomed the milestone and said the registry would strengthen Gibraltar’s position in the aviation sector, while generating revenue and supporting wider economic opportunities.

Mr Purkiss added: “This is an exciting moment for Gibraltar. I am fortunate to have an excellent team helping to bring the project to fruition, and we look forward to formally launching the Gibraltar Aircraft Register next May at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Geneva. Our ambition is to establish Gibraltar as a centre of excellence in the global aviation industry, delivering a first-class register that attracts the very best in private and commercial aviation. It is not every day that you get the opportunity to create a new industry for Gibraltar from scratch, and we are determined to make it a success.”