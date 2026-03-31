Gibraltar at Commonwealth Games visit

Gibraltar was represented during the latest visit to Scotland’s Commonwealth Games host city, Glasgow, as part of a fact-finding tour organised for competing nations.

Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association President Harry Murphy and Chef de Mission Brian Buckley visited the Scottish city, where they were provided with a wide-ranging programme, visiting the various sites that participating athletes across multiple sports will use.

From accommodation, catering and location, through to ticketing, safeguarding, training venues and schedules, competition venues, training and competition formats, key personnel in the different sports, key personnel at venues, accreditation and collection team services, transport, arrivals and departures of team schedules, ceremonies, cultural awareness, security and medical services, the Gibraltar representatives—along with delegates from other participating nations—were provided with detailed information which they will now deliver to their respective teams ahead of July.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, featuring 10 sports and six para sports, with a strong focus on fully integrated para competition. The 11-day programme, designed with sustainability in mind, includes athletics, swimming, track cycling, netball and gymnastics, with the opening ceremony set to take place at the OVO Hydro.

This year, the Games will not have a dedicated athletes’ village, as in previous editions. Instead, hotels across the city—located close to competition venues—will be used.

A smaller event than in previous editions, the Glasgow Games will lead into the next major Commonwealth Games, expected to be held in India and marking the 100th anniversary of the Games.

This year’s programme highlights include 10 core sports:

Athletics & Para-Athletics: To be held at Scotstoun Stadium, with “Super Saturday” on August 1 featuring 44 gold medals.

Swimming & Para-Swimming: A total of 42 swimming and 14 para-swimming events, including the first-ever women’s 1,500m freestyle medal event.

Track Cycling & Para-Track Cycling: Among the most extensive medal programmes in Games history.

Artistic Gymnastics: Held at the OVO Hydro, featuring 14 events.

Netball: Also taking place at the OVO Hydro.

Other sports include 3x3 Basketball (including wheelchair), Lawn Bowls & Para-Bowls, Boxing, Judo, and Weightlifting/Powerlifting.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on July 23, 2026, at the OVO Hydro, marking a unique indoor, intimate and community-focused event.

The first medals will be awarded on July 24, 2026, across para sports, gymnastics and swimming, while “Super Saturday” on August 1 will see the highest concentration of medals.

The programme has been designed around existing venues, primarily centred on the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

The Games have already unveiled their mascot, “Finnie,” a character designed to embody kindness and Scottish culture.

The event is expected to feature approximately 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations, with Gibraltar among those set to compete.