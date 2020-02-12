Gibraltar badminton offers support as Argentina piles political pressure on Falklands team
Gibraltar sportsmen and women offered support to the Falkland Islands Badminton team yesterday amid political pressure from Argentina ahead of a tournament in Brazil. The team, who are part of the draw for the Pan Am Male and Female Cup in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, said Argentine diplomats had pressured the organisers to insist the...
