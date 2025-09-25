Gibraltar beaten by Fiji as they now prepare to face Tonga

Gibraltar faced Fiji in the second phase of the Netball World Youth Cup just twenty-four hours after playing reigning champions New Zealand.

Gibraltar started well, disrupting Fiji in the opening minutes and keeping within four goals of their opponents halfway through the first quarter. However, Fiji — who had recently held Malawi — soon piled the pressure on the debutants, exposing Gibraltar’s inexperience at this level.

As the first quarter wore on, Fiji increased their lead, leaving Gibraltar with just two goals to their name. Fiji closed the quarter 17–4 ahead.

Although Gibraltar fought back in the second quarter, doubling their tally, Fiji continued to dominate and took a 35–13 lead into the halftime break.

There were still positives for Gibraltar, who grew in confidence under the basket and maintained movement and speed in their passing, at times unsettling their opponents. But facing experienced sides at this level left little margin for error for the U21s.

Fiji, who were playing for lower-ranked positions in the standings, remain a powerhouse in youth netball. They were one of the top four teams from the 2017 edition, automatically qualifying for this tournament after finishing fourth. This was their seventh appearance at the Netball World Youth Cup, having first competed in 1988, and their fifth consecutive edition.

By contrast, Gibraltar continued to use the competition as a valuable learning experience. While Fiji, despite undergoing transitions in their own squad, could call on a depth of experience, Gibraltar were still adjusting to the demands of the world stage.

Gibraltar suffered a setback when key player Demi limped off injured as they reached their 16th goal, while Fiji were already on 37 midway through the third quarter. Fiji extended their lead to 38–23, but Gibraltar’s 10 goals in the quarter provided a confidence boost, marking their highest return in a single quarter of the competition.

Despite feeling the physical strength of Fiji — with collisions, tumbles, and battles for space compounded by the height difference — Gibraltar held their composure and stuck to their objectives.

A late string of goals saw Gibraltar finish with 31, although they conceded 61 at the other end. While the margin was clear, Gibraltar made Fiji work for their victory and forced the veterans to stay sharp throughout.

Next, Gibraltar face Tonga, who lost to Samoa in the same round. Tonga arrived at the Netball World Youth Cup after finishing second in the Oceania qualifiers, behind the same Samoan side that defeated them on Thursday evening.

This is Tonga’s second World Youth Cup appearance, their first coming in 1992 in Fiji, where they finished eleventh. Their squad includes six players who have already represented Tonga at senior level.

Images courtesy NWYC2025

