Gibraltar Campions to play NI Warriors in two-match series

Netball Northern Ireland have announced that they will host Gibraltar Campions in a two-match international test series at the Antrim Forum on November 21 and 22, 2026.

In an official announcement through the Netball Northern Ireland website, the organisation stated that “the series will provide Northern Ireland’s senior national team with a valuable opportunity to compete on home soil during the November international window, marking the first home international series for the Warriors in three years.

“Coming off a demanding and exciting international programme, the Warriors will have already contested the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Glasgow in September, making the November series an important opportunity to continue building momentum and exposing the wider squad to high-level international competition.

“Currently ranked 14th in the World Netball Rankings, Northern Ireland will face a Gibraltar side ranked 20th, with the Campions expected to provide a strong challenge across both fixtures.

“With international netball returning to Northern Ireland, supporters will have the chance to see some of the country’s top athletes in action and play a vital role in creating a memorable home atmosphere.”

NI Warriors head coach Sheonah Forbes welcomed the announcement of the series and highlighted its importance for squad development.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Warriors back home and play in front of our supporters for the first time in three years. Opportunities to compete internationally on home soil are invaluable, not only for our athletes but also for inspiring the next generation of players across Northern Ireland.

“This series gives us another important opportunity to continue progressing those in our Warrior programme off the back of a successful summer, developing combinations and testing ourselves against quality opposition. Gibraltar will provide a strong challenge and we’re looking forward to two highly competitive matches at Antrim Forum.”

Netball Northern Ireland’s newly appointed head of performance, Helen Alfano, said the series forms an important part of the organisation’s long-term performance ambitions.

“I am really looking forward to being in Northern Ireland for this event and experiencing first-hand the passion and support that exists for netball across the country.

“A successful performance pathway requires players to have regular access to appropriate international competition. Test matches such as these are critical in helping players gain experience, develop as a team and prepare for the demands of major events.

“This series is an important step in our ongoing commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for players across the pathway and supporting the continued growth of the Warriors programme.

“Alongside this event, we are running an educational programme for coaches and umpires, commencing with a practical session on Thursday, November 19. Full details of how to attend will be issued shortly.”

Moira Gomez, president of Gibraltar Netball, expressed her delight at confirming the series.

“We are thrilled that the Campions will travel to Northern Ireland this November. International competition against higher-ranked opposition is essential for our continued development and provides our athletes with valuable opportunities to test themselves at the highest level.

“We are grateful to Netball Northern Ireland for their partnership in delivering this series and look forward to two exciting and competitive matches.”

Gibraltar Campions head coach Chantelle Wopara believes the series will be an excellent test for her players.

“Northern Ireland are a strong and well-established international side, and facing a team ranked 14th in the world presents a fantastic challenge for our squad.

“These matches will provide an excellent benchmark for our players and an opportunity to measure our progress against quality opposition. We’re very much looking forward to competing in Antrim and experiencing the atmosphere that home supporters will create.”

The announcement came ahead of Gibraltar Netball’s announcement of its performance squad for 2026/27. Details of the two-match series had not yet been officially announced in Gibraltar, although Netball Northern Ireland has already confirmed the dates for the matches.

NI Warriors v Gibraltar Campions

Saturday, November 21, 2026 — CP 1pm

Sunday, November 22, 2026 — CP 12.30pm

Antrim Forum, Northern Ireland